Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Academy Award winner Ron Howard is directing a new documentary about the untold story of legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Academy Award winner Ron Howard is directing a new documentary about the untold story of legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
Dozens of celebrities walked the red carpet before a special screening of “Pavarotti” last night at the IPIC theater in the Seaport district.
SEE IT: Ron Howard Talks ‘Pavarotti’ On ‘CTM’
The world famous tenor died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 71 in 2007 in Italy.
“He’s a household name, but people don’t know that much about him beyond that voice,” Howard said. “His life turns out to be kind of operatic in and of itself.”
“Pavarotti” hits U.S. theaters June 7.
The CBS Films picture features never-before-seen footage and rare interviews with his family and colleagues.