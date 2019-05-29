



— A major cleanup was underway Wednesday in Morris County, where many trees came tumbling down during Tuesday night’s storm.

Residents in one neighborhood said they received a tornado alert on their cellphones, adding they heard what sounded like a freight train coming through seconds later, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Chopper 2 was over the scene off Kingsland Road in Roxbury Township, capturing images of trees down, including some that smashed through homes.

From the ground, Gainer got a closer look at the mess. One tree fell on a homeowner’s garage, crushing it, while also damaging the next-door neighbor’s roof.

“It was just one loud bang, actually like two bangs and it shook the whole house,” homeowner Ron Hower said.

MORE: National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down In Sussex County, N.J.

Branches actually pierced the bedroom and bathroom ceilings of the home, knocking the closet doors right off the hinges.

“Just devastated … I’m just devastated,” homeowner Joyce Rauh said. “I don’t know. I guess it could be worse.”

Thankfully, they were not in the bedroom when it happened.

PHOTOS: Power Storms Rock Sussex And Morris Counties In N.J.

Of the neighbors Gainer talked to on one particular street, all of them were not near the falling trees, including the homeowners two houses down. One said he was standing in the middle of his storm doors when the tree fell.

Residents said it all happened so quickly, within seconds of receiving the tornado alert on their phones.

“By the time we turned around to get to our basement it was over. It was that fast,” resident Stella Canfield said.

Web Extra: Drone Force 2 Over Storm-Ravaged Hopatcong, N.J.:

As homeowners waited Wednesday for insurance companies and help getting the trees cut and cleared, utility crews were out dealing with the power lines.

“I estimate we probably have between 50-75 homes in the area that have major damage,” said Bob Hackett, the director of the Roxbury Township Office of Emergency Management and chief of the local fire department.

With more rain expected later Wednesday, there was a sense of urgency to get as much cleaned up as possible and to put up some tarps.

The National Weather Service will determine whether or not it was a tornado that came through this part of Roxbury Township. Many residents were still without power.