NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A graduation ceremony in Queens was blessed with a unique twist Wednesday.
Nandy Balkaran was at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice graduation at the National Tennis Center in Flushing when she was called to the stage for a special honor.
Turns out, her boyfriend was there to propose to her in front of the entire crowd.
“I’m shaking. I’m nervous and I’m happy,” said Balkaran.
“And the good thing about it is she didn’t know I was coming. She thought I was going to be at work right now” said fiance Rodly Gaillard.
“I’m blown,” Balkaran said.
The two first met five years ago on a #2 train heading toward Manhattan when they realized they were both on their way to the same school.