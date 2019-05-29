CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:John Jay College, Local TV, New York, Queens


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A graduation ceremony in Queens was blessed with a unique twist Wednesday.

Nandy Balkaran was at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice graduation at the National Tennis Center in Flushing when she was called to the stage for a special honor.

Rodley Gaillard surprises Nandy Balkaran at her John Jay College of Criminal Justice graduation on May 29, 2019. (credit: CBS2)

Turns out, her boyfriend was there to propose to her in front of the entire crowd.

“I’m shaking. I’m nervous and I’m happy,” said Balkaran.

“And the good thing about it is she didn’t know I was coming. She thought I was going to be at work right now” said  fiance Rodly Gaillard.

“I’m blown,” Balkaran said.

The two first met five years ago on a #2 train heading toward Manhattan when they realized they were both on their way to the same school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s