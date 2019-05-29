



– Wednesday was a heart-wrenching day for a mother whose husband was murdered four years ago.

Her son is now on trial for the killing.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spent the day in court in lower Manhattan.

Thomas Gilbert, Jr., 34, is charged with murdering his father, 70-year-old hedge fund manager Thomas Gilbert, Sr. back in 2015.

Gilbert was shot in the head inside his East Side apartment. His wife Shelley found his body and called 911.

“Hello ma’am, you said your husband was shot?” a 911 dispatcher was heard saying on a recording of the 911 call.

“Yes,” Shelley Gilbert replied.

“How long ago?”

“Probably 10, 15 minutes ago,” she replied.

“Ten minutes ago he was shot?” the dispatcher asked.

“Maybe 15,” she replied.

“By whom?”

“My son, who is nuts. But I didn’t know he was this nuts,” she said.

Gilbert spent two days on the stand, and said her son has been diagnosed with a long list of mental illnesses, including depression and paranoia.

His lawyers argued he was unfit to stand trial because of mental illness, but the court disagreed.

Gilbert, Jr. graduated from Princeton University in economics, but was unemployed. His wealthy parents supported him financially. Prosecutors believe Gilbert, Jr. killed his father $1,000 a week allowance.

His mother testified they were lowering the amount in an effort to force their son to get psychiatric help. She says the trial has been painful and exhausting.

“No family should ever have to go through this, ever,” Shelley Gilbert said.

In addition to Shelley Gilbert, two police officers and a paramedic also testified. The trial continues Thursday morning.

If convicted, Gilbert faces up to life in prison for murder and gun possession.