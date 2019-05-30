ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There were some scary moments Wednesday night for a man and a woman who were sailing around the world but got trapped in the waters off Atlantic City.
The couple’s 55-foot wooden sailboat “Bertie” capsized 65 miles east of Atlantic City. They were on the last leg of a trip from the Bahamas, headed to New York City.
The Coast Guard received an Electronic Positioning Indicating Radio Beacon [EPIRB] alert, which helped them find the couple. They were clinging to the hull of their boat.
“When our helicopter arrived on-scene, the crew followed a blinking strobe light and discovered a man and a woman clinging to the hull of their capsized sailboat,” said Lt. Tyler Bittner.
The helicopter hoisted them to safety.
“This was an extremely challenging hoist due to on-scene conditions, but the entire crew came together to work as a team to get the job done,” said Lt. Anthony Monteforte, one of the helicopter pilots. “I am extremely proud of my crew and all of the other assets that aided in this rescue and thankful that the survivors onboard used a currently registered EPIRB so that we could quickly locate them.”
