As patrons head into New York City bars to watch the NBA Playoffs, average daily revenue at local pubs is $1,167 on days when games are played, a 1.5% increase compared to an average day, according to an analysis of transactions at 3,500 local bars by Womply, a provider of CRM and online review management software for small businesses. That sales increase is driven by a 2.68% increase in transaction volume and a 0.95% decrease in purchase price.

At local restaurants in New York City, average daily revenue is $1,438 during the NBA Playoffs on days when games are played, a 4.14% increase over a typical day, according to an analysis of transactions at 42,000 local eateries by Womply. That sales increase is driven by a 3.25% increase in transaction volume and a 0.68% increase in purchase price.

To help you snag the best stool in town, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for sports bars, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

1. Stan’s Sports Bar

PHOTO: RON P./YELP

Topping the list is Stan’s Sports Bar. Located at 836 River Ave. in Concourse Village, the sports bar is the highest rated sports bar in New York City, boasting four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bar-Coastal

PHOTO: ANDREW C./YELP

Next up is the Upper East Side’s Bar-Coastal NYC, situated at 1495 First Ave. With four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. East End Bar & Grill

PHOTO: STEVE B./YELP

The Upper East Side’s East End Bar & Grill, located at 1664 First Ave. (between 86th and 87th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar four stars out of 165 reviews.

4. The Horse Box

PHOTO: CHARLES P./YELP

Over in the East Village, check out The Horse Box, which has earned four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar at 218 Ave. A.