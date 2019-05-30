Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll get to enjoy a few dry hours early this afternoon, but expect another round of showers and storms late in the day. In addition to frequent lightning, these storms will have the potential to produce flooding rains, gusty winds and even some hail. Outside of that, expect another mild day with highs in the low 70s.
The storms will pass this evening with perhaps a leftover shower or storm overnight. Expect temperatures to fall to around 60°.
We finally shape up tomorrow as sunshine and warm temperatures make a comeback. Expect highs in the upper 70s or so.
As for Saturday, it’s looking decent, but beware of a few pop-up storms N&W later in the day.