EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police say an officer was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in Edison.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. near J.P. Stevens High School on Grove Avenue, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.
CBS2 is told a female teenage student was distraught and trying to provoke the officer. She allegedly hit him with her vehicle after putting it in reverse. The officer was standing outside his police vehicle when he was hit.
“Please keep the Edison officer who was struck by a car this morning in your prayers,” posted the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association. “The officer showed tremendous valor in his actions and we pray for his recovery.”
Police say the driver, a woman, was later caught and is being held in custody.
