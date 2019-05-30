



– As people across the Tri-State Area spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday’s storm, more severe weather passed through packing strong winds and heavy rains.

The latest round of rain made for a new set of problems and damage for residents as crews worked through the night to restore power to areas hit hard by the storm, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

At the Hopatcong home of Lisa Lisante, half her deck is gone and her shed catapulted from her backyard to the front lawn.

When a second storm fell last night all she could think was “not again.”

“When the sky got gray and the thunder was coming, I’m like ‘oh God,’” said Lisante.

Hopatcong and Stanhope were both hit by an EF-1 tornado Tuesday with winds cranking as high as 110 miles per hour.

Drone Force 2’s overview of the destruction around Sussex County showed homes ripped apart, utility poles tossed to the ground and cars crushed.

Homes were taken captive by downed trees. Homeowners told CBS2’s Vaness Murdock all of the sudden the house shook, moved by falling trees.

“I didn’t know if I should start crying or what, it was just crazy,” said Ishmael Ortiz, also of Hopatcong.

“I hate to put ‘war zone’ into it but if you look around and see all the destruction that’s exactly what hit here,” said Tom Yowe of Stanhope.

Morris County has its own mess to clean up. In Roxbury Township, one tree crushed a garage and went through a woman’s ceiling into her bedroom and bathroom.

“Just devastated, I’m just devastated,” said homeowner Joyce Rauh. “I don’t know I guess it could be worse.”

Storm number two brought a second set of problems last night.

In Old Bridge, a big tree took down power lines.

And in Edgewater, police officers worked to fix a generator behind their station where power was knocked out along with some nearby traffic lights.

The minute the rain stopped, crews were back at it restoring power in the dark.

Crews were working overtime to get power restored, some logging more than 16 hours on Wednesday.