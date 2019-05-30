



– A chilling robbery in Prospect Park South was caught on camera and now has police searching for the suspect.

A 34-year-old woman had no idea she was being followed into her apartment building at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Surveillance video shows woman was only a few feet inside the lobby of the building on East 17th Street and Albermarle Road when a man who had followed her reached out and tried grabbing her.

He put his finger to his mouth and police say demanded that she be quiet or else she would be shot.

In the video, he continues to aggressively corner the woman as she walks backwards across the lobby trying to ward him off.

Police say the suspect stole the woman’s iPhone before leaving the building.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot, 11-inches, weighing about 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black hoody, a blue jean jacket, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Although the suspect threatened to shoot the victim, police say the victim never saw a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.