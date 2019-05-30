Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three teenagers are recovering after being stabbed in Brooklyn and police are searching for their attacker.
Investigators say the suspect argued with the teens – a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl – before stabbing them.
The incident happened last Saturday at the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg.
Police say the victims walked into NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where they’re listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.