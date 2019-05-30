CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Uber is aiming to protect their drivers by kicking certain passengers to the curb.

The ride-sharing company has announced it plans to start deactivating the accounts of passengers with low ratings, especially if the rider has a history of bad behavior in the cabs.

Uber will first send tips on how customers can to get their ratings back up, including not asking drivers to speed, avoid being rude, or leaving trash in the cars.

Previously, low-rated riders could be refused a ride, but the new rule takes things a step further by simply black-listing people from the service.

Lyft driver attacked by rider in Queens. (credit: CBS2)

The change in policy comes after video surfaced of a Lyft driver being brutally beaten by a rider in Queens.

