NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Rapper Cardi B will face a grand jury for her actions during a melee at a Queens strip club last year.
The entertainer appeared before a judge in Queens criminal court on Friday.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the fight at Angels Strip Club back on Aug. 29.
Police say the rapper and her entourage were at the club when she started arguing with a female bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.
Cardi B’s lawyer claimed she didn’t harm anybody during the incident.
The next hearing date is set for Aug. 9.
The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.
