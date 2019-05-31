NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you think rent is too high in New York City, try paying for a regular parking spot in a garage.

Now some rates are for city parking lots are going up, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Monthly and quarterly rates are going up at 16 municipal parking garages and lots owned by the city and run by the Department of Transportation throughout the five boroughs.

The biggest increase is set for one garage on the Lower East Side where fees are spiking from $300 a month to $500.

“An extra $200, and when you’re living here for 30 years, after awhile it gets out of control,” said parking garage customer Victor Olivo.

Riz Robinson says he can’t afford it and now parks on the street.

“Versus parking here, now I have to park eight blocks away in some remote area, very very stressful, very hard,” said Robinson.

The DOT says for years municipal parking rates have been significantly lower than the market price.

“We are still below the market rate at every facility,” said Deputy Commissioner for Traffic Operations Joshua Benson. “We want to be close to the market, we don’t want to be over it, but this is still the best deal.”

Just down the block, CBS2 found a private garage that charges $525 a month.

The DOT also points out many of the municipal lots haven’t had a price increase in more than 10 years.

One in Brighton Beach last increased rates in 2002, and its $330 rate is going up to $500.

City councilman Chaim Deutsch is fighting the price hike. He and several other council members have sent a letter to the DOT commissioner saying small price hikes over time make much more sense.

“To send a notice to residents here permit holders that we’re going to raise you overnight more than 50 percent is unacceptable,” said Deutsch.

The prices are scheduled to go up July 1.