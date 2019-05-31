CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:commuter alert, Connecticut, I-95, Local TV, Route 1, Stamford news, Traffic

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Drivers who usually take either I-95 or Route 1 through Stamford, Connecticut are being told to avoid the area this weekend.

Beginning Friday night at 11p.m. and continuing through the weekend, work crews will be ripping out and replacing the 60-year-old bridge at Exit 9.

The bridge at Exit 9, above Route 1 and I-95 in Connecticut is scheduled to be replaced. (Credit: CBS2)

Route 1 and I-95 will be closed during the construction.

The I-95 traffic will be detoured around the construction with a speed limit of 20 miles an hour.

That work schedule will repeat again next weekend, starting on June 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s