STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Drivers who usually take either I-95 or Route 1 through Stamford, Connecticut are being told to avoid the area this weekend.
Beginning Friday night at 11p.m. and continuing through the weekend, work crews will be ripping out and replacing the 60-year-old bridge at Exit 9.
Route 1 and I-95 will be closed during the construction.
The I-95 traffic will be detoured around the construction with a speed limit of 20 miles an hour.
That work schedule will repeat again next weekend, starting on June 7.