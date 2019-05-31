CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two pedestrians were injured, one critically, after an SUV and a truck crashed in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, sending the truck slamming into the pair, into a restaurant and then striking a subway pillar.

The incident happened at 86 Street and Bay 34th Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Bath Beach.

Witnesses say a box truck hit the SUV, then mounted the sidewalk, struck two pedestrians and then went into the restaurant.

(credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS)

The truck then backed out of the restaurant and struck the pillar.

A male pedestrian was struck and taken to Coney Island Hospital while a female pedestrian was transported to Maimonides Medical Center.

The driver of the truck is in police custody being questioned. No charges have been filed yet.

