



You could call it a major misstep on the road to the presidency, reported CBSN New York’s Marcia Kramer. Mayor Bill de Blasio chose to go to the gym and eat a croissant at his favorite patisserie in Park Slope rather than attend a ceremony at Ground Zero.

But the ceremony didn’t go mayor-less. Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg was on hand.

Watch: 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication Ceremony

“They showed the world what is possible when people work together with a common purpose like the heroes we lost on 9/11. Their selfless acts provided light that helped guide us through our darkest hours, and they allowed our city to rise again,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg was paying tribute to those who died as a result of working at Ground Zero after 9/11, showing up as a $5 million memorial was dedicated to those who selflessly worked at Ground Zero in the dark days after the attack.

Among the missing: Bill de Blasio, the current mayor of New York, who apparently had other priorities. He chose to mark the occasion with a tweet.

During the darkest hour in our city's history, the people honored at the new 9/11 Memorial Glade ran into danger and stayed until the work of recovery was done. We will never forget them. And to the brave men and women fighting illness, we will never stop fighting for you. https://t.co/yjKcHx8SAI — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also MIA, but aides pointed out he was in Albany for the legislative session and sent a representative. The state also chipped in $500,000 for the memorial.

It was de Blasio’s decision to skip the ceremony that provoked ire on social media.

#NeverForget that NYC Mayor de Blasio was not at the opening of the 9/11 Memorial Glade. That shows more than anything how much he cares for the victims of 9/11. — NYC EMS Watch (@NYCEMSwatch) May 30, 2019

Your term is our darkest hour — Jimmy (@Jimmy_Silver_) May 30, 2019

Maybe should have been there? You had time for the gym and to parade around the country pandering for votes. Maybe pencil something like this in next time. Glad you weren’t there, actually, we see your colors. We don’t need more of your politician BS around us. #fdny #neverforget — Jimmy (@Jester498) May 31, 2019

Pundits say de Blasio will pay a political price for the decision, saying that it sends a very bad message, Kramer reported.