NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The ninth annual Governors Ball Music Festival kicks off Friday in New York City.

The festival, which features music, food and art, takes place over three days, wrapping up on Sunday.

It got underway at 11 a.m. Friday on Randall’s Island.

The festival features 70 artists throughout the weekend.

Acts include Florence and the Machine, Lil Wayne and Kacey Musgrave.

