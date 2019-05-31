Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a bank robbery suspect in Manhattan.
Police said a man held up a Chase bank around 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Avenue of the Americas in Greenwich Village.
He allegedly demanded cash while displaying the butt of a knife in his waistband and passing the bank teller a note.
The suspect made off with $1,125 and fled west on Cornelia Street.
He’s described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall.
