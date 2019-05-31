CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Greenwich Village, Local TV, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a bank robbery suspect in Manhattan.

Police said a man held up a Chase bank around 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Avenue of the Americas in Greenwich Village.

He allegedly demanded cash while displaying the butt of a knife in his waistband and passing the bank teller a note.

The suspect made off with $1,125 and fled west on Cornelia Street.

He’s described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s