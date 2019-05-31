



A man seen on video viciously attacking a Lyft driver was arraigned late Thursday night.

George Catalano, 36, turned himself in to police and was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Lyft driver Eduardo Madiedo told CBS2 he was taking Catalano and a woman, believed to be the suspect’s mother, from Woodside, Queens to Mount Sinai Hospital around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday when he was punched repeatedly.

Dashcam video shows Catalano moaning in pain in the backseat. He becomes annoyed with the traffic and explodes when Madiedo explains that he can’t get around it.

Madiedo pulls over and Catalano gets out, throwing another punch through the driver’s side window.

“He started hitting me in the back of the head, full force,” the driver told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “It was just a surreal moment where you’re just kind of living outside of your body, and I just wanted it to be over with.”

Catalano didn’t have anything to say as cameras captured him leaving Queens criminal court last night.

Lyft has permanently banned his mother, who ordered the ride, from using the app.