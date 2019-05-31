CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, murder-for-hire, New York, NYPD, Valerie Cincinelli


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A decorated NYPD officer accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is now facing new charges.

Officer Valerie Cincinelli is now accused of trying to cover her tracks by smashing the iPhones she allegedly used to order the hit.

Valerie Cincinelli (credit: NYPD 106th Precinct)

Cincinelli was indicted Thursday on charges she tried to hire someone to kill her 32-year-old estranged husband and her current boyfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

MORE: NYPD Officer Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Targeting Her Ex-Husband And A Child

She’s being charged with obstructing justice for destroying the possible evidence which may have been on the phones.

If convicted, Cincinelli faces up to 40 years in prison. She has denied the charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s