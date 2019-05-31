Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A decorated NYPD officer accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is now facing new charges.
Officer Valerie Cincinelli is now accused of trying to cover her tracks by smashing the iPhones she allegedly used to order the hit.
Cincinelli was indicted Thursday on charges she tried to hire someone to kill her 32-year-old estranged husband and her current boyfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.
She’s being charged with obstructing justice for destroying the possible evidence which may have been on the phones.
If convicted, Cincinelli faces up to 40 years in prison. She has denied the charges.