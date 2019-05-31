Comments
Expect a decent looking afternoon with lots of sunshine. It will be a bit warmer, as well, with highs around 80°.
Tonight’s looking pretty good, too, with mainly clear skies. Temps will fall to around normal in the low 60s.
We’re in for another day of sunshine tomorrow with perhaps a late day thunderstorm north and west. It will be on the warm side again with highs around 80°.
As for Sunday, it’s looking like the more unsettled half of the weekend with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be slightly cooler, too, with highs in the 70s.