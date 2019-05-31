CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect a decent looking afternoon with lots of sunshine. It will be a bit warmer, as well, with highs around 80°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight’s looking pretty good, too, with mainly clear skies. Temps will fall to around normal in the low 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re in for another day of sunshine tomorrow with perhaps a late day thunderstorm north and west. It will be on the warm side again with highs around 80°.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Sunday, it’s looking like the more unsettled half of the weekend with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be slightly cooler, too, with highs in the 70s.

