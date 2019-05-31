



– A decorated NYPD officer accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband and a child was formally charged in federal court in Central Islip on Friday.

Officer Valerie Cincinelli, 34, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of murder for hire and one count of obstruction of justice.

Cincinelli was indicted Thursday on charges she tried to hire someone to kill her 32-year-old estranged husband and her current boyfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

In addition, she is also accused of trying to cover her tracks by smashing the iPhones she allegedly used to order the hit.

Cincinelli is an officer with the NYPD’s Viper Unit, which monitors cameras in NYCHA buildings.

WEB EXTRA: Read the complaint (.pdf)

Cincinelli has made headlines before: Two years ago she helped foil a bank robbery in Queens. Now the NYPD officer is making news for all the wrong reasons. Prosecutors say the evidence is overwhelming.

She allegedly “hatched and carried out a plot” in her Oceanside home to “hire a hitman to murder” an ex-husband and another man’s daughter, according to prosecutors. In intercepted cell phone calls and on video she allegedly ordered the hits, plotting to kill the daughter as she left school.

If convicted, Cincinelli faces up to 40 years in prison. She has repeatedly denied the charges.