NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities in New Jersey arrested two drivers and found a shocking number of violations after raiding several locations belonging to a local school bus company.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office swept into five school bus lots on Friday, all owned by the company A-1 Elegant.

Safety inspectors say they found eight bus drivers didn’t have the proper credentials to drive school children.

The two drivers who were arrested were found to have open warrants. The charges those drivers were facing were not revealed.

The Paterson-based company has a contract to bus children to school in Newark as well as other parts of the state.

Friday’s operation was part of an ongoing investigation into school bus safety in Newark.

