NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Food halls are popping up all over New York City these days.

The newest one in Brooklyn has a familiar name attached and some of the best food from around the city can be found there.

“Pascado tacos, fish tacos, carne asada, which is steak tacos,” Ivy Stark, owner and chef of Ivy Stark Modern Mexican said.

“Cheese steak, old school sweet potato tater-tots, burgers, hot dogs, buffalo chicken,” Melanie Landano, senior project developer for Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors added.

No matter what your taste buds are calling for, Time Out Market New York has you covered.

“We really wanted to capture the cultural and culinary diversity with our selections. No matter you like, you can find it here,” Will Gleason, deputy features editor at Time Out New York said.

The media company’s development team took years to research and single-handedly select 21 eateries to be a part of the new market inside Brooklyn’s Empire Stores on Water Street in Dumbo.

It opened officially on Friday.

“I work in this neighborhood and there isn’t a lot of options, so this is very exciting,” one New Yorker said.

The two-floor market also comes with three bars and a rooftop area.

“It’s sensational, it’s the future of the way people are going to be eating in certain areas,” David Burke, owner and chef of David Burke Tavern told CBS2.

Burke owns and operates 10 restaurants around the city, he believes a fast-casual market like this means consumers will save money. The average dish costs around $15.

The market is open year round and so is the rooftop depending on the weather.