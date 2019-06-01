CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for several suspects accused of a vicious assault at a Queens  7-Eleven.

Police say a group of men chased a 25-year-old victim into the store on 30th Avenue in Astoria last week.

One of the men repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle. The bottle broke, and the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, chest, and arm.

The victim fled the store and was later taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

