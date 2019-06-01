CBSN New YorkWatch Now
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a commuter alert for drivers on I-95 in Connecticut.

A major construction project is underway in Stamford, and there have been some traffic back-ups.

Drivers should expect long delays over the next two weekends because of a bridge replacement project that will force traffic off the highway at Exit 9 in both directions.

Crews must demolish and then replace two bridges that carry Route 1 traffic over I-95.

Work continues until 5 a.m. Monday.

