STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a commuter alert for drivers on I-95 in Connecticut.
A major construction project is underway in Stamford, and there have been some traffic back-ups.
Drivers should expect long delays over the next two weekends because of a bridge replacement project that will force traffic off the highway at Exit 9 in both directions.
Crews must demolish and then replace two bridges that carry Route 1 traffic over I-95.
Work continues until 5 a.m. Monday.