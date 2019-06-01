Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 29-year-old woman escaped a 6-hour-long rape in Queens by jumping from the window of her attacker’s home in Queens, and police are looking for help locating the suspect at large.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 29-year-old woman escaped a 6-hour-long rape in Queens by jumping from the window of her attacker’s home in Queens, and police are looking for help locating the suspect at large.
Police say the victim was assaulted multiple times from 6:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday while held in a residence near 224th Street and 130 Avenue in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens.The NYPD is looking for Michael Hosang, a 53-year-old who is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, last seen leaving his residence in a red Chevrolet pickup truck with the Florida license plate JZEY32.
According to police, the victim was punched several times during the course of the assault and suffered at least one facial fracture.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.