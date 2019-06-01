Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dramatic new video shows the man police are searching for after he opened fire Thursday night in Queens.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. near 141st Avenue and 183rd Street in Laurelton.
The NYPD says the man fired his weapon eight times.
It’s still unclear if anyone was shot, but so far police have not located any victims.
The suspect can be seen wearing a red and black Nike jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.