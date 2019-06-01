CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Laurelton, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dramatic new video shows the man police are searching for after he opened fire Thursday night in Queens.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. near 141st Avenue and 183rd Street in Laurelton.

The NYPD says the man fired his weapon eight times.

It’s still unclear if anyone was shot, but so far police have not located any victims.

The suspect can be seen wearing a red and black Nike jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s