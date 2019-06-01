Comments
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS Philly) – A small single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a beach in Ocean City on Saturday. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 49th Street beach.
Police say the pilot of the Cessna 182 was the only person aboard the single engine plane and was uninjured.
No one was on the beach at the time of the landing.
The plane which sustained minor damage will be removed from the beach once the scene has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration.
An investigation by the FAA is ongoing.