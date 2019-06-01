Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program to encourage young readers to visit the library and continue reading while school is out for the summer.
“Being away from school over those months really can result in children losing some of the skills they’ve gained over the school (year), so we are here with our librarians and our staff helping children read all summer long and giving the incentives to read all summer long,” said Linda Johnson, Brooklyn Public Library president and CEO.
Last year, over 150,000 children participated in summer reading activities.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program to encourage young readers to visit the library and continue reading while school is out for the summer.
This year’s theme is “Universe of Stories.”
Children can sign up for the summer challenge which features events and activities for space exploration.
MORE: 2019 Summer Reading Program Details
“Being away from school over those months really can result in children losing some of the skills they’ve gained over the school (year), so we are here with our librarians and our staff helping children read all summer long and giving the incentives to read all summer long,” said Linda Johnson, Brooklyn Public Library president and CEO.
Those incentives include iPads and tickets to events.
Last year, over 150,000 children participated in summer reading activities.