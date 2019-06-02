Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man had thousands of dollars of jewelry and other items stolen from him while asleep on a stoop in Brooklyn.
The robbery happened shortly before 2 a.m. last Saturday on Coney Island Avenue in Bath Beach.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 47-year-old victim multiple times over the course of an hour.
Police said he stole the man’s $2,000 bracelet, $1,000 chain, $200 Tommy Hilfiger vest and $200 Calvin Klein wallet containing his ID and bank cards.
The victim eventually woke up and called police when he realized his property was missing.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.