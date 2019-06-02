



In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Mia and Casper.

Mia is an 11-year-old Westie mix. She weighs 16 pounds, has been housebroken, and takes daily medication for Cushing’s disease.

Mia is sweet, quiet, loving and enjoys going for walks. She is very people-oriented and wants to be the only dog at home.

Casper is a 5-month-old Maltese-Poodle mix. He weighs 12 pounds and is still growing.

Casper is sweet, good natured and gets along with other dogs. He’s looking for a home that has plenty of time to train him and raise a puppy who isn’t housebroken yet.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Charles now lives in New Jersey with Michele, Tyrone, the couple’s two sons and their 2-year-old pug Braxton.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.