NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s no secret firefighters know their way around the kitchen, and FDNY Lt. John Sierp is no different.

He owns Home Base Bistro, a new restaurant that’s already getting rave reviews in Murray Hill.

Sierp joined CBS2 to cook his Zucchini Fettuccini, General Tso cauliflower, Home Base burger and Hung Bo noodles.

Zucchini Fettuccini Recipe

Ingredients:

One large Zucchini julienned or spiraled into spaghetti noodles

8 grape tomatoes (roasted on a greased pan in 450 degree oven with salt, pepper, and a light coat of roasted garlic oil until they blister and start to brown)

Roasted garlic oil (8 large cloves of garlic slow cooked in one cup of canola oil until golden brown and soft . . approx. 20 minutes on very low heat)

Approx 2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese

Red pepper flakes , salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

In a large pan with 2 tablespoons of roasted garlic oil on high heat, add the zucchini with a pinch of salt, pepper and red pepper. Add the blistered grape tomatoes alongside the zucchini. Cook approx. 3 minutes until warmed through.

With tongs, scoop up the zucchini into a serving bowl. with a spoon scoop up the tomatoes and neatly place around the zucchini.

Drizzle the shaved parm on top and serve.