BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In a show of support for those who have lost a loved one, more than 1,000 people took part in this year’s Young Widows and Widowers Walk on Sunday on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, the words “in memory of” embodied why the families were there at Belmont Lake State Park in Babylon.

“You feel very lonely, even though you have your friends, because they don’t get it. You feel alone,” said Cari Seguine, of Sayville, who lost her 44-year-old husband this past Christmas. “He was the most selfless, amazing man. I was the luckiest girl – me and my daughter Hailey, to have him.”

Just a few months after his death, Seguine found the group Widowed Not Alone, started by Kathryn Monaco Douglas, who knew the pain of being a widow.

“It’s something that stays with you and your children for the rest of your life,” she said.

Douglas said the group helps people cope with their grief and with practical matters, too.

“We helped them with their financial struggles, with moving expenses because they can’t afford the house that they’re living in after they lose their spouse, with the kids’ medical bills,” she said.

Last year, the group raised more than $20,000 to go directly to the families.

Sunday’s walk included other activities, like raffles and face painting. It’s about more than just raising funds, but camaraderie, too.

“I went to the group and I met these amazing people and, honestly, without them, I don’t know what I would do,” Seguine said. “I’m so grateful to her and everybody we met, because this is the hardest thing anybody has to go through.”

The event is a chance for the families to feel the love and give some back.

“It helps with healing. Instead of being stuck in your grief, give back,” said Douglas.

Never forgetting, but moving forward by helping others.

In the 12 years the event has been running, the founder says it has grown from 35 participants to more than 750.