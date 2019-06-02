MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly home invasion on Long Island.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a house on Elliott Street near Lincoln Boulevard in Merrick.

Police found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, including defensive wounds to his body and hands. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Web Extra: Nassau County PD On Merrick Homicide Investigation

Investigators have not released the victim’s name but said he lived inside the home with his family.

Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun told reporters the stabbing “does not appear to be random by any means.”

“We feel these two individuals did know each other or had some type of relationship,” he added.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive.

