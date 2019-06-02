CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Marc Liverman, Merrick, Nassau County

MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly home invasion on Long Island.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a house on Elliott Street near Lincoln Boulevard in Merrick.

Police found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, including defensive wounds to his body and hands. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Web Extra: Nassau County PD On Merrick Homicide Investigation 

Investigators have not released the victim’s name but said he lived inside the home with his family.

Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun told reporters the stabbing “does not appear to be random by any means.”

“We feel these two individuals did know each other or had some type of relationship,” he added.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s