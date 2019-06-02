CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of runners took part in the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb at One World Trade center on Sunday.

The first wave of participants began their climb at 5 a.m. They made their way up 104 floors to One World Observatory.

Dashan Briggs (Photo: CBS2)

This year’s honorary starters were the widows of Tech Sgt. Dashan Briggs and Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, who lost their lives in Iraq in 2018.

MORETunnel To Towers: The Growing History Of The Stephen Siller Foundation

The event raises money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps pay the families’ mortgages.

“It’s really comforting to know that there’s people out there that do care and that do want to help us out and honor our families or our husbands’ sacrifices,” widow Rebecca Briggs said.

“The Siller Foundation has helped so many people that to be here and to cheer on and to help bring awareness to how great this organization is, the foundation, it’s an honor,” Carmela Raguso added.

The event celebrates the life and sacrifice of all 9/11 heroes, including FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller.

