



The 14annual Valerie Fund Walk takes place next weekend in New Jersey.

The goal is to raise $1,000,000 for the fund, which connects young cancer patients with care near their homes.

Sue and Ed Goldstein founded The Valerie Fund in 1976 after losing their daughter, Valerie, to cancer. While she was sick, they had to travel to New York for treatment, because there were no centers in New Jersey.

“From their grief – which always gives me chills as a mom – they became change makers and they started The Valerie Fund in 1976. Their original mission was to treat children close to their homes so that it would help the family to stay together,” Communications Director Bunny Flanders told CBS2. “You fast-forward 33 years, and The Valerie Fund treats 6,000 children at seven treatment centers throughout New York, New Jersey and Metro-Philadelphia.”

Gavin Callow was diagnosed with leukemia at 6 years old and has been undergoing treatment at the Valerie Center since December 2016. His father, Andrew, said the Child Life Specialists have been incredibly helpful, and Gavin even got a robot so he could stay up-to-date in school.

“He was in the hospital in bed on his iPad controlling this robot, which has got a monitor and a camera, and he could see and interact with the teacher and children at school,” he said.

The 14th annual walk is set for next Saturday at Verona Park. For more information, click here.