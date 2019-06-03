Comments
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut family had quite a scare when a 10-inch metal spike came crashing through the window of their SUV.
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut family had quite a scare when a 10-inch metal spike came crashing through the window of their SUV.
Fire officials in Fairfield said a landscaper’s commercial lawnmower sent the spike flying 20 feet before it shattered the SUV’s back passenger side window.
The spike narrowly missed two children, ages 2 and 3, sitting in the backseat.
They suffered only minor injuries from the shattered glass.