CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut, fairfield, Local TV


FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut family had quite a scare when a 10-inch metal spike came crashing through the window of their SUV.

(Credit: Fairfield Fire Department/Facebook)

Fire officials in Fairfield said a landscaper’s commercial lawnmower sent the spike flying 20 feet before it shattered the SUV’s back passenger side window.

(Credit: Fairfield Fire Department/Facebook)

The spike narrowly missed two children, ages 2 and 3, sitting in the backseat.

(Credit: Fairfield Fire Department/Facebook)

They suffered only minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s