NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some intense storms moved through our area Sunday night, bringing rain, lightning and even hail.

Governors Ball was cut short on Randall’s Island due to severe weather. Organizers are now offering refunds.

Hot 97 Summer Jam was briefly delayed at MetLife Stadium, as well.

In New Jersey, high winds pushed a massive tree onto a house on Lenox Avenue in Westfield. Today, engineers will determine whether the home’s residents can return.

Farther south, residents in Burlington County were hit with several rounds of hail.

It was a similar scene in Queens, where a fast-moving storm dumped hail in Howard Beach.

