



– Looking for something to do this week? From a screening of a new Netflix documentary series to a celebration of Stonewall’s 50th anniversary, here’s a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

When They See Us: A Screening and Q&A

From the event description:

We will be watching the first episode of a new doco-series coming out on Netflix. Ava Duvernay, the director of the film, has come out with another masterpiece work that delves into the reality of the lives of Black and Brown bodies in America, specifically boys. In her new documentary series that will air on Netflix, “When They See Us,” she goes into the story of the boys known as the Central Park 5.

When: Tuesday, June 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: National Black Theatre Inc, 2031 Fifth Ave., Floor 3

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Twilight Open House: Steven Lane and Harbin, China

From the event description:

This evening open house will celebrate the Museum’s latest exhibition, Harbin, China | Past/Present, which uses historic photographs, family stories and contemporary art to tell a story of turn-of-the-20th century Jewish immigration in China.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Celebrate Stonewall’s 50th

From the event description:

On Wednesday, Out Professionals commemorates the 50th anniversary of the transformative Stonewall uprising. Celebrate at OP.LOUNGE on the terrace at High Bar.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 6-9 p.m.

Where: High Bar New York, 346 W. 40th St.

Admission: Free-$125

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘A Shero’s Journey or What Anacaona and Yemayá Taught Me’ by Guadalís Del Carmen

From the event description:

Join The Parsnip Ship as they present a reading of “A Shero’s Journey” by Guadalís Del Carmen. This live episode recording will feature music and an interview with the playwright! Zoila has had her entire life planned and laid out for her by her family and society. She finds herself at a crossroads when she falls in love with a friend from the past. When tragedy hits, she decides to risk it all.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Mark O’Donnell Theater at The Actors Fund Arts Center, 160 Schermerhorn St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets