



The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos and his girlfriend are expected to appear in court today.

The 50-year-old mother of five disappeared on May 24 after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution. Police said additional charges are expected.

While the desperate search continues for Jennifer Dulos, her community filled St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for a vigil last night.

“An incredibly warm person, an unbelievably devoted mother, an active member of our community,” said Aaron Cooper, head of New Canaan Country School.

Her five children, ages 8 to 13 years old, are now in the care of their maternal grandmother in Manhattan.

“Praying for the safe return and for her children and her family,” one woman at the vigil said.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a divorce and custody battle. According to court documents from 2017, she said, “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

The search has stretched across several towns – even to her parents’ estate in Pound Ridge, Westchester County and a home in Farmington, west of Hartford, that’s linked to her husband’s construction company.