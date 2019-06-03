



— It’s rare to find a new construction that captures the essence of a glamorous New York apartment, but a new build on a quintessential avenue does exactly that.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside for this week’s Living Large.

When it comes to living a grand Manhattan life, Park Avenue conjures up images that are the epitome of style.

“We are 1010 Park Ave., which is the newest condo below 86th Street with only 11 homes, so it’s very private,” Beth Benalloul of the Corcoran Group said.

A duplex spanning almost 8,000 square feet is the biggest of the homes, located on the third floor.

A grand entry with marble floors sets the tone. Everything is over scale. You transition into the living room with rich dark wood floors in a classic Versailles pattern. There are gracious seating areas, and the room is flooded with light.

“You have a beautiful view onto the Park Avenue treeline, which is nice,” Benalloul said.

Inside, there is space for an art lover’s collection, or you can buy what’s already hanging.

“The art in the apartment alone is worth more than a million dollars,” Benalloul said.

There’s a more intimate library just off the living room with pocket doors for privacy.

Benalloul calls the kitchen “the best chef’s kitchen you can possibly find.” The quartz counters and marble floors are designed in warm tones. Top-of-the-line appliances make it a cook’s palace.

“You have an amazing refrigerator and freezer here. I don’t think you’ll run out of storage,” Benalloul said.

It’s the scale that is so striking, as the kitchen flows into a breakfast area and spacious family room. There is also a formal dining room, so grand there are two chandeliers hovering over the enormous table.

“This is our terrace space … It’s immense. It’s 1,750 square feet, which is a lot bigger than many New York City apartments,” Benalloul said.

There is ample space for dining or just sitting. The stained glass from the church next door provides a unique backdrop.

Back inside, stairs with brass accents and custom railings bring you to a second-floor landing.

“When you come up here, you have six bedrooms in total, three on the front and then the master and three others on the back,” Benalloul said.

Long, wide hallways are a hallmark, adding to the grand feel of the space.

“This home has five walk-in, customizable closets in addition to a his-and-hers bathroom,” Benalloul said.

The master has an intimate vibe, given its size. Other bedrooms are appointed for kids or for lounging. One has a terrace that overlooks the the iconic avenue.

To live large at 1010 Park Avenue will cost you $28.5 million.

Adding to the glamorous lifestyle, with only 11 apartments in the whole building, you never have to worry about crowds at the pool, fitness area or other amenities.