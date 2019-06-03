CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Sunshine dominates this afternoon with perhaps a few passing clouds here and there. It will be cooler and comfortable, as well, with highs only around 70°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Comfortable conditions linger into tonight with high pressure well in control. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s again with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s another decent looking day with sunshine giving way to a few clouds late. And a little shower activity can’t be ruled out late in the day and in the evening to the north, but it should stay generally quiet. Temperatures will be running on the cool side again with highs in the low 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, it will be more unsettled, but warmer with highs approaching 80°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s