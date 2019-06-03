



Sunshine dominates this afternoon with perhaps a few passing clouds here and there. It will be cooler and comfortable, as well, with highs only around 70°.

Comfortable conditions linger into tonight with high pressure well in control. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s again with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow’s another decent looking day with sunshine giving way to a few clouds late. And a little shower activity can’t be ruled out late in the day and in the evening to the north, but it should stay generally quiet. Temperatures will be running on the cool side again with highs in the low 70s.

As for Wednesday, it will be more unsettled, but warmer with highs approaching 80°.