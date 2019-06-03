CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Monday morning everybody! After a warm & muggy Sunday that ended with a very stormy night, we’re enjoying tranquil & pleasant conditions for a bit! Expect chilly temps this morning with 40s in some of the ‘burbs, and in the mid 50s around town. Temps will top off in the upper 60s with a stiff, drying northwest breeze.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with bright skies and temps around 70. The winds will be much lighter as well so it’ll be even more pleasant outside.

(Credit: CBS2)

Rain chances return on Wednesday along with temps near 80. Expect a similar story on Thursday with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder and temps in the lower 80s. Gorgeous sunshine will return Friday with dry conditions and temps around 80.

