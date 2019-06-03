Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! After a warm & muggy Sunday that ended with a very stormy night, we’re enjoying tranquil & pleasant conditions for a bit! Expect chilly temps this morning with 40s in some of the ‘burbs, and in the mid 50s around town. Temps will top off in the upper 60s with a stiff, drying northwest breeze.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with bright skies and temps around 70. The winds will be much lighter as well so it’ll be even more pleasant outside.
Rain chances return on Wednesday along with temps near 80. Expect a similar story on Thursday with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder and temps in the lower 80s. Gorgeous sunshine will return Friday with dry conditions and temps around 80.