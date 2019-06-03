HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says property taxpayers would get a $125 refundable credit on their income taxes under a plan he’s proposing that includes imposing higher tax rates on millionaires.

Murphy in May first proposed using better-than-expected revenue proceeds this fiscal year to fund $250 million in property tax relief. The proposal hinges on lawmakers also increasing income tax rates on those making more than $1 million.

Murphy offered details of his plan for the first time Monday in Hackensack.

“It is clear tax fairness equals property tax relief, but this direct property tax relief simply cannot happen unless we find the courage to ask the wealthiest among us to pay their fair share,” he said.

Gov. Murphy Announces Tax Fairness and Property Tax Relief

The relief Murphy proposes is just a fraction of the state’s $8,767 average annual property tax bill.

It’s not clear the proposal will go anywhere in the Democrat-led Legislature. Senate President Steve Sweeney has already said he’s opposed to raising taxes.

