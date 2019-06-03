



Web Extra: Read the letter (.pdf)

In the letter, the monitor claims the agency has failed to adequately investigate whether kids are being exposed to lead.

That monitor, Bart Schwartz, says the agency is not doing enough to figure out which apartments have children under six either living of visiting regularly.

The letter also says that vendors hired to do lead remediation are not doing it properly. He goes on to say the city won’t be able to meet its 2020 deadline to test and remediate the apartments with lead.

Schwartz says the schedule requires testing of 6,750 apartments a month.

Schwartz says NYCHA’s website shows only 1,740 apartments have been tested through May 17. At that rate, it could take until 2023, according to Schwartz.

Garcia claims she will meet the deadline and that testing needs to ramp up.