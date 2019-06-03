



The NYPD has identified a man suspected of raping a 78-year-old woman in Queens.

Police said both the suspect and victim were homeless.

She helped identify 30-year-old Ryan Baynard as the suspect. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds and has dreadlocks.

Police said Baynard raped the 78-year-old woman around 6:30 a.m. Sunday inside a house on 148th Avenue near 241st Street in Rosedale.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Rape in the vicinity of Brookville Boulevard and 148 Street #Rosedale #Queens on 06/21/19 @ 6:30 A.M. 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen🚨Ryan Bacard🚨Know where he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/kviCRZJOyE — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 3, 2019

The house is boarded up and neighbors told CBS squatters frequent the property.

“That’s what we know: Everyone moved out. It was locked, so there shouldn’t be anyone living in that house,” neighbor Heather Palmer said.

“They’ve been living in there with no heat, no hot water, no electricity. So it’s kind of confusing,” said neighbor Melissa Graham.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

