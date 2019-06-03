Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s some good news about Mets great Ron Darling and his battle with thyroid cancer.
In a statement today, the former All-Star pitcher says:
“My doctors have informed me that my thyroid cancer has been stabilized for now and that I have been cleared to return to work. The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track. I look forward to rejoining my partners Gary and Keith in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night’s Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field.”
In April, Darling announced he had been diagnosed with the disease after doctors removed a large mass from his chest.
Darling, a right-hander, was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series.