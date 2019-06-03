



The search is on for a man suspected of raping a woman on the rooftop of a building in the Bronx.

The assault happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Sources told CBS2 the 20-year-old victim met her attacker with friends in Brooklyn. He allegedly brought her back to the Bronx and raped her.

We are urging anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Temar Bishop to please call us. He is wanted for a brutal rape in the South Bronx. It is paramount that we get him off the streets. Please call crimestoppers at 800-577-TIPS with any information. pic.twitter.com/9ioxFN3CmI — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) June 3, 2019

Police identified the suspect 23-year-old Temar Bishop. He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises to her face and body.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.